Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

Shares of IT stock opened at $451.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.99 and a 200-day moving average of $437.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

