Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $202,000 Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $302.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

