Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 11,988 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,434,000 after purchasing an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 1,187,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,836. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

