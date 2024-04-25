Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
NYSE OC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $173.65.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.
Insider Transactions at Owens Corning
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
