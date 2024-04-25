Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.