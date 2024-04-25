Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 82,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,948. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

