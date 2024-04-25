Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

PLD stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.72. 1,784,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,794. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

