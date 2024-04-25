Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,977 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,089,000 after purchasing an additional 626,474 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 808,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 497,434 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.33. 298,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $90.72.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.