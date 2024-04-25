Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1,127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.09. The company had a trading volume of 164,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,285. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.92 and a 200-day moving average of $416.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.33 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

