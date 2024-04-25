Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Alistair R. Cox Purchases 1,630 Shares

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 1,630 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,229 ($39.88) per share, with a total value of £52,632.70 ($65,010.75).

Relx Stock Down 0.7 %

Relx stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,281 ($40.53). The company had a trading volume of 7,574,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,344. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,515.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,386.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,180.33. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,414 ($29.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,531.81 ($43.62).

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 41.80 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,276.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($40.76) to GBX 3,500 ($43.23) in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,770 ($46.57) to GBX 4,100 ($50.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

