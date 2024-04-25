SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

SBFG opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.47%. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

