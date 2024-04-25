South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,873 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

