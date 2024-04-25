SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Position Increased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,276. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.