StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp accounts for about 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.