Syon Capital LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,444. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.43. The company has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

