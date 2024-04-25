Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 3,741,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,048. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

