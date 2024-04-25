Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

