Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATUUF remained flat at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.
About Tenaz Energy
