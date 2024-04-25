Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $175.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $161.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.