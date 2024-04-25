Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Verde Clean Fuels stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468. Verde Clean Fuels has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

