Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Update

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of Verde Clean Fuels stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468. Verde Clean Fuels has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About Verde Clean Fuels
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verde Clean Fuels
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- About the Markup Calculator
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.