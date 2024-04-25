Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.49 Million Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.41% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBB opened at $18.50 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $344.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBB

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,786.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 35,977 shares of company stock worth $624,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

(Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.