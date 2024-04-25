Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after acquiring an additional 318,983 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after acquiring an additional 127,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 349,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $55.14.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

