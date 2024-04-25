Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 25,575 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

