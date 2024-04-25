NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:NEP opened at $29.62 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00.
NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy Partners
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextEra Energy Partners
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.