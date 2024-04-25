Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 31st total of 198,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance
ZAPP stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
