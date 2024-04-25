Head to Head Comparison: ARQ (ARQ) versus Its Competitors

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ARQ to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.40% -42.23% -22.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

ARQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -15.70 ARQ Competitors $1.05 billion $41.01 million 11.87

ARQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ARQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 43 370 338 9 2.41

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 25.37%. Given ARQ’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

