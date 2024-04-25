Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Increases By 600.2%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, an increase of 600.2% from the March 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Xilio Therapeutics

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 485,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,345,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,559.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ XLO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 170,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,655. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

