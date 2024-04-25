Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.300 EPS.
Celestica Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE CLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,420. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.