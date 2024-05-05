M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 41,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.41. The stock had a trading volume of 951,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.84 and a 200-day moving average of $501.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

