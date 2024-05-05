StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI stock remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

