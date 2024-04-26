2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 7,100 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$21,150.19.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$269,090.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 49,600 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,040.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 26,900 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,886.82.

On Wednesday, March 20th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 73,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,118.55.

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,846.62.

On Wednesday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,920.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

JAG stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,244. The firm has a market cap of C$242.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.46. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of C$48.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5341365 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

