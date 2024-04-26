Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 87,043 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,043 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of Kodiak Sciences worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

KOD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 70,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.27). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.