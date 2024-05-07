Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

