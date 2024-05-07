Alior Bank S.A. (ALORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on June 10th

Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3922 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Alior Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALORY opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07. Alior Bank has a 52 week low of C$2.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.14.
About Alior Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alior Bank
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Alior Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alior Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.