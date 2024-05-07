Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVGI. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 759,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

