Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as C$11.14 and last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 127450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.73.

The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.