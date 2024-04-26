AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

AMERISAFE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 50,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,110. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $889.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 19.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

