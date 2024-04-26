Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 30,162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $157.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

