Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,304.71. The stock had a trading volume of 314,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,657. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,080.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $766.00 and a 52-week high of $1,309.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

