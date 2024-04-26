BNB Market Capitalization Tops $89.08 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $603.60 or 0.00942304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $89.08 billion and $870.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,588,143 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,559,462.70572516. The last known price of BNB is 609.70453774 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2151 active market(s) with $1,129,306,991.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

