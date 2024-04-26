Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gold Royalty Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gold Royalty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 877.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Shares of GROY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.19. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $67,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

