Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 839.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 30,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.21. 363,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,272. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

