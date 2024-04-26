Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

