Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Target Price at GBX 287

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.59).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 260.90 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,302.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.20 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.20 ($3.62).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

