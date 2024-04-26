Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $39.25

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

