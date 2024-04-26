Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $37.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

