Eley Financial Management Inc Acquires 243 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $842,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.27. 187,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

