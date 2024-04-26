Evercore ISI Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $14.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TDOC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 4,457,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 104,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

