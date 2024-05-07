iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.94

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 24107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 877,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

