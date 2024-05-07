iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 139,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 53,668 shares.The stock last traded at $88.69 and had previously closed at $88.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $925.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,653,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

