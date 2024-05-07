Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.15

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 8715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,091,000 after purchasing an additional 220,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,857,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 611,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.