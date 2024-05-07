Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 6.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 234,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 775,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

